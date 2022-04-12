Zargon Oil & Gas (TSE:ZAR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:ZAR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.05. Zargon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 88,197 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83.
About Zargon Oil & Gas (TSE:ZAR)
