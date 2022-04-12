Zenfuse (ZEFU) Trading Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $49,749.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

