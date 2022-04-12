Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) EVP Robert Gay Sells 6,029 Shares

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) EVP Robert Gay sold 6,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $26,648.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 901,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ZVIA stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.