Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,054,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 59,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,520,000 after purchasing an additional 196,003 shares during the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.42. The company had a trading volume of 20,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,453. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average is $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

