Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Zillow Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.43. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.08 and a 1-year high of $149.37.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

