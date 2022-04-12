Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Shares Down 10.7%

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 13,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 55,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$0.69 price objective on shares of Zimtu Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 44.72 and a current ratio of 46.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.55 million and a P/E ratio of 0.40.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.

