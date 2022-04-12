Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Gary McGrath Purchases 46 Shares

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) insider Gary McGrath bought 46 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £150.88 ($196.61).

Gary McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Gary McGrath acquired 49 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £150.43 ($196.03).

On Tuesday, January 11th, Gary McGrath acquired 37 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 404 ($5.26) per share, for a total transaction of £149.48 ($194.79).

ZTF stock opened at GBX 327 ($4.26) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37. The company has a market capitalization of £158.99 million and a PE ratio of 36.74. Zotefoams plc has a 12-month low of GBX 264.32 ($3.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 499 ($6.50). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 339.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 379.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.10. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

