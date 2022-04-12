Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,108 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Cousins Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 125,501 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Cousins Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Cousins Properties by 88.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Cousins Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $42.41.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

