Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 893 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 56.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO opened at $137.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.68. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $108.56 and a 52-week high of $158.62.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. AGCO’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.74%.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

