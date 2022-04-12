Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 95 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 996.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $271.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $207.83 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

