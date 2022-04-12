Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 6,686 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 435.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,221 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,238 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $304,048,000 after acquiring an additional 323,788 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth approximately $254,526,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 598,653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $136,182,000 after acquiring an additional 51,004 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $153.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.68. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.12 and a twelve month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COIN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.73.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

