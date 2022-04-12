Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of Summit Materials worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. FMR LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Summit Materials by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Summit Materials by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 107,523 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

