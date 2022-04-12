Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 389.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $147.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.31 and its 200-day moving average is $134.12.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.77%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.58.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.