Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average is $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $43.74.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.828 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.87%.

CIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Itaú Unibanco upgraded Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

