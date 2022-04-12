Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABMD stock opened at $299.76 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $379.30. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.80 and its 200-day moving average is $322.96.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.80.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

