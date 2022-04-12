Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 40,698 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 112.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,698 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 1.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 25.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

