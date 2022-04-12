Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zymergen from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

ZY traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 82,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,577. Zymergen has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $214.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22.

Zymergen ( NASDAQ:ZY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.03. Zymergen had a negative return on equity of 213.99% and a negative net margin of 2,160.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Zymergen will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Zachariah Serber sold 21,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $103,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 32,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $93,673.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,098 shares of company stock worth $660,788.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zymergen by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,661,000 after buying an additional 2,941,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zymergen by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,563,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after buying an additional 91,260 shares during the period. Data Collective II GP LLC acquired a new position in Zymergen during the fourth quarter valued at $16,383,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zymergen by 28.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 336,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Zymergen by 605.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

