Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Stake Lifted by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,574 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 380,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 17,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $6.07.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

