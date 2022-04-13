-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). Gevo posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gevo.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gevo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

GEVO stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $925.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 3.28. Gevo has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other Gevo news, Director Gary W. Mize bought 35,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $158,318.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Gevo by 531.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Gevo by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gevo by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 660,714 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Gevo by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 291,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.