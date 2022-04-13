-$0.08 EPS Expected for Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

ALRN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,449. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. The company has a market cap of $53.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26,030 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,067,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 264,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

