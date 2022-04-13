$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). CTI BioPharma reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 178.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $0.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CTI BioPharma.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management increased their target price on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

CTIC traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,710,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,834,102. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $467.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.11. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $5.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the second quarter worth about $104,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 682.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 144,262 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $306,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.