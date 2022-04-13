-$0.22 EPS Expected for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. AgroFresh Solutions reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth $28,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,354 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AGFS traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.89. 39,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $99.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $2.52.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

