$0.31 EPS Expected for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on AAON. TheStreet lowered shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $51.95 on Friday. AAON has a 1-year low of $51.18 and a 1-year high of $83.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AAON by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 40,764 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AAON during the third quarter worth about $372,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in AAON by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in AAON by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

