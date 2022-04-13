-$0.46 EPS Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.30). International Seaways posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $2.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $4.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 48.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE:INSW remained flat at $$20.37 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,575. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in International Seaways by 3,906.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Seaways by 42.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

