-$0.70 EPS Expected for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported earnings of ($1.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS.

CLMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,930,000 after buying an additional 72,785 shares during the period. Knott David M increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after acquiring an additional 414,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 56,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

CLMT stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.38. 199,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,204. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.33. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

