$0.83 EPS Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $60.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.33 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMBH. StockNews.com started coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

First Mid Bancshares stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,173. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $45.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 32,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

