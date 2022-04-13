$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.05. Capital Product Partners reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.
Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 52.58%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:CPLP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 24,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,128. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.
About Capital Product Partners
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.
