$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.05. Capital Product Partners reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 52.58%. The firm had revenue of $60.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital Product Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPLP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 24,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,128. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

About Capital Product Partners (Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.