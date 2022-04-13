0xBitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $9.16 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.16 million and $233,626.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00002369 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

