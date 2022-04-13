$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) will announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $927.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.29.

Shares of URBN stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.11. 1,043,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,578. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

