$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.51. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Bank of America began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.15 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

Shares of ZBH opened at $126.64 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $108.47 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.50 and its 200-day moving average is $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products;

