$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.54 billion. Insperity posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $5.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.33). Insperity had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Insperity by 11.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,466,000 after purchasing an additional 199,960 shares in the last quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 15.5% in the third quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 194,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth $206,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSP opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.58. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.43%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

