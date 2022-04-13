$1.51 EPS Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.68. Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 331.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $6.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $6.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

NYSE CLF traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,198,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,216,463. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

