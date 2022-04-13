$1.53 EPS Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. East West Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.
In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
