10,000 Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Bought by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,531 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth about $6,925,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 459.9% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,119,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after buying an additional 919,840 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 865.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 741,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 70.5% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 846,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -58.82%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

