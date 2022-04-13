$102.11 Million in Sales Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) to announce $102.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.67 million. EverQuote posted sales of $103.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year sales of $426.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $424.99 million to $428.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $514.52 million, with estimates ranging from $501.10 million to $532.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. EverQuote’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin purchased 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $43,776.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $108,849.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,082,771 shares of company stock valued at $16,164,582 and have sold 12,734 shares valued at $201,279. Company insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,693,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,522,000 after acquiring an additional 92,158 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,399,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59,477 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth $20,019,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 38.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 311,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 23.7% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 620,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 119,170 shares in the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,693. The firm has a market cap of $464.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.13. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $37.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

