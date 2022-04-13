106,388 Shares in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Bought by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 106,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 2.29% of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,748,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the third quarter worth $1,467,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the third quarter worth $3,423,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners by 10.5% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 70,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000.

ATSPT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 66,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,456. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

