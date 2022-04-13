1,189 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,189 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.36.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,538,824. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

