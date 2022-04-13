$121.67 Million in Sales Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) will report $121.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.60 million to $124.67 million. EVO Payments reported sales of $106.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $556.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $553.44 million to $558.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $626.90 million, with estimates ranging from $607.39 million to $648.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $133.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

EVOP has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVO Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -554.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32.

In other news, Director Gregory S. Pope acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $452,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 13,523.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EVO Payments by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

