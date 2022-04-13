1,277 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Acquired by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

VPU traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $164.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,354. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.25 and a fifty-two week high of $167.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.46.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

