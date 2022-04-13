$130,000.00 in Sales Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) to report sales of $130,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $160,000.00. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $300,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $5.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $8.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.03 million, with estimates ranging from $20.60 million to $43.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 11,054.36%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth $2,718,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,153,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 818,173 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,741,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 535,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,269,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 462,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 703.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 460,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 402,895 shares in the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VBIV stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,321. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

