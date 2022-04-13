15,193 Shares in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,193 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 18.1% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,844,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,900,000 after purchasing an additional 743,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 118.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 266,325 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 55.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 641,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 227,640 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCOV stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.72 million, a P/E ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brightcove news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ritcha Ranjan bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCOV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brightcove currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

