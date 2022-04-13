$153.38 Million in Sales Expected for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) will post $153.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.00 million to $155.87 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $119.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $642.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $624.81 million to $672.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $739.89 million, with estimates ranging from $714.00 million to $790.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $143.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.52 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on AMK. TheStreet lowered AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

AssetMark Financial stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.49. 870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,257. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54.

In other news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $113,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Kim sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $91,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,864 shares of company stock worth $371,856. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,350,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 59.8% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.