$16.73 Million in Sales Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $16.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.50 million and the highest is $16.95 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $13.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $68.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.40 million to $70.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $72.05 million, with estimates ranging from $68.98 million to $75.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 million.

SCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCM opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $270.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.24. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

