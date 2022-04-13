18,672 Shares in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of EnPro Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NPO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NPO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.26. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.80 and a 52 week high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

