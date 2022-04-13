$2.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.25. Texas Instruments reported earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $9.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.59 to $9.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $10.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.41.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.12. The company has a market capitalization of $159.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

