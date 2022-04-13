211,531 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 211,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of United States Steel at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of X. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2,688.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on X shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

NYSE X opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.37%.

In other United States Steel news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $51,247.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,621 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,537. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

