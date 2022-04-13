21,828 Shares in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 39,293 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,085,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NYSE:JXN opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Jackson Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

