229 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG stock traded up $78.73 on Wednesday, hitting $2,260.11. 328,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,895. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,285.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2,350.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,734.74.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.