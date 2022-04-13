$3.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) to report $3.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.26 billion and the highest is $3.51 billion. Adient posted sales of $3.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $14.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.17 billion to $14.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $16.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Adient in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adient in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Adient by 440.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,098,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,447 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth $63,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,490,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 42.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,101,000 after buying an additional 549,854 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $24,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

ADNT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.99. 12,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,311. Adient has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

