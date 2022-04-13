3,419 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,419 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Fortive by 61.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Fortive by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 4,347.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FTV opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.82. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

About Fortive (Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.